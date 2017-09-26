In support of single-payer: What if we treated schools like we do hospitals?

To understand why a logical health system costs less than our “unique” system, contrast the way we fund schools vs. hospitals. If public schools were financed like hospitals:

• Teachers would spend a half-hour or more each day calculating the time spent with each student, along with supplies consumed. The school would allocate facility costs and administrative overhead.

• The school’s billing office would bill families and their “education insurance plans.” Employers would offer “school coverage” for employees’ children. Parents without employer coverage might not be able to afford coverage, and other parents might not be able to afford the copays and deductibles. The school would need a collection agency.

• If the parent switched jobs and got a different plan, the school might be out-of-network, forcing children to switch schools.

• Government would subsidize school coverage for those buying in the individual market, but some students would fall through the cracks. They would be denied an education unless the schools provide “uncompensated” education and cost-shift unpaid expenses to other students.

Education is already very expensive, but funding schools like this would add enormous additional costs. Schools would be uncertain which bills would be paid, and insurance plans would negotiate different rates for various services, so schools would hike up their charges, meaning that some parents would face bills far higher than others. Everyone would pay more.

In addition to higher costs, it would hurt outcomes by shifting resources from teaching into administering a convoluted financing system.

That would be a terrible system for funding education. It is a terrible system for funding health care. Tinkering with it is not a solution.