Interactive Timeline: Everything We Know About Russia and President Trump

Explore our updated, comprehensive Trump-Russia Timeline — or select one of the central players in the Trump-Russia saga to see what we know about them.

When it comes to Donald Trump, his campaign and their dealings with Russia past and present, sometimes it’s hard to keep track of all the players without a scorecard. We have one of sorts — a deeply comprehensive timeline detailing what actually happened and what’s still happening in the ever-changing story of the president, his inner circle and a web of Russian oligarchs, hackers and government officials.

Since first launched in February 2017, the Trump-Russia Timeline has grown to more than 400 entries — and we will continue to add updates regularly.

What have reporters and investigators already uncovered and made public? What are the connections and patterns? Review the timeline to see.