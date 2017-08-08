Trump retweets Fox report on new N. Korean missiles - TeleTrader.com

Two anti-ship cruise missiles were recently spotted being loaded on a North Korean patrol boat at the east coast of the isolated country, according to an article published by Fox News on Tuesday and retweeted by United States President Donald Trump. He reposted the report, which quotes unnamed officials familiar with intelligence, from his personal handle.

Spy satellites are said to have spotted the activity, unseen "on this type of platform since 2014." The weapons in question are Stormpetrel cruise missiles, which were carried by a Wonsan guided-missile patrol boat, the report said and added it was docked at Toejo Dong.

Unnamed sources, leaked intelligence information, can you spell Hypocrisy?